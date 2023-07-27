Charles Wurster, a scientist whose battle to ban pesticides helped save the bald eagle and other endangered bird species, and led to the founding of the Environmental Defense Fund, one of America’s premier environmental groups, died July 6 at his daughter’s home in Arlington, Virginia. He was 92.

Trained in organic chemistry and working as a researcher at Dartmouth College, Dr. Wurster began his second career in environmental advocacy in December 1962 with a pen stroke.