A 20-year-old man who had gotten out of a car after it hit a bear was then fatally struck by another vehicle in Charlestown on Thursday, according to police.

The series of unfortunate events began when the car the man was a passenger in, a 2002 Ford Focus, collided with a bear that was crossing Route 12 in Charlestown. The collision caused significant damage to the vehicle, which became disabled in the northbound lane of the highway, authorities said.