The Chemo Bag Project: Volunteers fill donated items and distribute bags to area hospitals for patients in need of extra caring and support.
FOR ALYSSA POCKELL of Chester, cancer came calling when she was a single mother with an 18-month-old son, Arlin. She was terrified. “I was very afraid of being around to take care of Arlin,” she recalled.
The young attorney leaned on her faith and her nearby family. But there were decisions only she could make, and one of them was to undergo chemotherapy.
“Chemo,” she recalled, “changes the way you look at everything.” She underwent four-hour sessions, losing her hair, energy and focus.
On a particularly bad day, her chemo nurse, a woman named Katie, handed her a small paper gift bag. It contained some small items to cheer her up, and a handwritten note: “I’ve been in your place, and I know what you must be feeling.”
Paying it forward
That anonymous note nine years ago was the seed for The Chemo Bag Project Inc., a nonprofit founded by Pockell and administered by her and her sister Sarah Pockell Fleming. With a board, volunteers and several supportive hospitals, they are determined that every cancer patient they can reach knows the comfort of a Chemo Bag.
The little gift bag energized Pockell during her treatment. She began making up small gift bags on her own and bringing them to her follow-up appointments. She gave them to Nurse Katie, who forwarded them to the people she thought needed cheering up.
Pockell’s network of family and friends began donating items such as lip balm, little bottles of water, hand sanitizer, journals and chocolate. “People we didn’t know wanted to donate,” she said. It was a “slow, organic growth,” but they knew they had something special and incorporated as a nonprofit.
As the donations began to flow in, the sisters organized bag assembly days. The first one was at Pockell’s home, Fleming recalled. “We filled about 50 bags.” The most recent assembly took place in Pepperell, Mass., and they filled 218 bags, Fleming said.
They coordinate with local hospitals and cancer centers to deliver bags, Pockell said. This is usually done by volunteers who are survivors, or their family members. The bags go to the nurses, who then decide which patient needs cheering up. “It’s 100% anonymous,” Pockell said. “That’s how we want it.”
What’s in the bag?
The content of the bags hasn’t changed much over the years: candy or gum, water, journals, colored pencils, balm for dry lips. Warm woolen hats, fuzzy socks, or both. Puzzle books and devotional books. Pockell and her volunteers have been in the trenches, and they know what thrills the heart of a chemo patient.
But the content also varies depending on who’s donating. The sisters are suckers for anything handmade — hand-knitted hats, hand-knitted socks, crocheted bookmarks. A group of Pinkerton Academy students recently made and donated fabric “heating packs,” Pockell said. Another woman sews fleece “infinity scarves” and donates them. The charity has been adopted by the Jacob’s Ladder Preschool in Londonderry, several 4-H groups, and a former Miss New Hampshire hopeful.
The power of hope
They have found their niche. Pockell emphasizes the fact that “we are not curing cancer.” Other groups raise money for cancer research. “We are,” she said, “showing the power in hope and encouragement.”
They don’t do bags for children, leaving that to groups who specialize in kids. And though breast cancer sidelined Pockell, they don’t specialize in any variety of the disease. Their logo boasts a lavender ribbon, for “all kinds of cancer,” she said. They serve both men and women, “any adult in any stage of cancer.”
The group has a PayPal account and an Amazon wish list. In recent years, cash donations have been up, and that has enabled them to add their own “branded” products. Instead of a plastic water bottle, the patient receives a stainless steel, reusable bottle with the Project logo on it. They give reusable fabric bags sporting the logo, instead of paper gift bags. The bespoke bags are larger, allowing them to add items such as blankets. They also offer baseball caps with their logo, although in the winter, nothing still beats a hand-knit hat, according to the sisters.
They’ve also created and distribute a special journal for cancer patients, where they can log their prescriptions, their treatment schedules, and any questions they have for the medical team. “Chemo brain is real,” Pockell noted.
In their outreach, the women discovered that patients in the rural hospitals had specific needs. They were often lower-income, and they didn’t receive many gifts, Pockell said. When feasible, the group will present gift cards for gas or food, she added.
“And sometimes around the holidays, we’ll give a Christmas card and a gift card,” Fleming said.
Pockell’s cancer reoccurred in 2019. “I brought bags with me to chemo,” she said with a smile. She has since been pronounced cancer-free again.
Making a difference
Current board members include Pockell, Fleming, Alexis Harrington, Gina Liporto and Patty Doyle. The group has between 30 and 40 volunteers.
Ali Joyal, one of the volunteers, has been filling bags since 2018. “One of my friends was involved, Alexis Harrington, a board member,” she said. “I thought, ‘That’s a great idea!’” Joyal signed on. In 2020 her father contracted cancer, “and the mission meant a lot more.”
She’s now a top volunteer at the assembly events, guiding new bag-fillers through the process. She’s also a volunteer driver, delivering the bags to hospitals.
“It seems like such a small way to make a difference,” Joyal said with a shrug.
The group’s influence reached across the border to Massachusetts, where a man named Mike Foley learned of their mission. Foley is the founder of Ducks For Cancer. He makes wooden duck lawn ornaments and donates part of the proceeds to cancer-focused organizations. The Chemo Bag Project is one of his beneficiaries, Pockell said, and has been for two years.
While the sisters are thrilled by the nonprofit’s growth, they’re determined to keep the personal touch. “Every bag,” Pockell said, “is assembled with love by a volunteer. When they hold up their empty bag, walk around the tables and put items in, I hope they never forget they’re making that bag for a specific person.”
And the handwritten notes will remain at the heart of the project.
For more information, to volunteer or to donate, visit thechemobagproject.com.