NORTH SWANZEY -- The Cheshire County Fair’s 2022 theme contest, soliciting ideas from around the region on how to market the agricultural fair, is open until Monday.
The Cheshire County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 4-7 at the fairgrounds on Monadnock Highway/Route 12 in North Swanzey. And while this summer is not exactly around the corner, organizers are holding the theme contest to raise interest and let the community know the annual celebration of agriculture is back after a two-year COVID hiatus.
“We’re looking for more participation and more people coming into the fair,” said Elaine Moore of Westmoreland. “We want to get it out that yes there will be a fair and it will be a full fair this year.”
Moore is a member of the Cheshire County Fair Board of Directors. She said asking the public to come up with a theme for the fair has been done in the past, as a way to draw the community in and get them thinking about the fair.
“We had the COVID, so for two years there wasn’t a lot done for the fair,” she said.
The fair was canceled in 2020 and in 2021 organizers held what was called “Ag Days.”
But the fair will be back this summer with all of its activities, she said.
“We are having the full fair -- the ox pull, the horse pull. I think they’ve got a tractor show going on. We’ll have the ice cream booth, the midway and there will be the 4H gals and boys,” Moore said.
Moore said she is new to the board of directors, but was once very active in the baking contest the fair holds. She and other new board members are hoping to increase the community’s interest in the fair and its various competitions whether it's baking a pie, ox pulling, or logging, she said.
“We’re excited about this fair because we want to show people we have a whole new board of directors and we want to say, ‘We want the fair right back where it used to be,’” she said.
The Cheshire County Fair Board of Directors will choose the winning submission, which will be used in the 2022 fair’s marketing and signs. The winner will also get a pair of passes to the fair, according to the fair’s website (www.cheshirefair.org).
The theme should be agriculture based, but Moore encourages people to think outside of the box.
“It should be anything agriculture based and a lot of people don’t think about agriculture except for the fairs with cows or horses, but it could be vegetables or logging,” she said.
The contest is open to Monadnock Region residents, who can submit their ideas to info@cheshirefair.org or by mail to 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey, 03446 by March 14.