NORTH CONWAY — North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece said on Monday that some guests chose to film the flames before evacuating Saturday’s devastating fire that leveled the south wing of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort.
He reflected on the fact that no one was seriously injured in the fire, but with a detectable air of mild annoyance, implied things could have been much worse.
“If you hear a fire alarm, please leave the building. Don’t stop to videotape,” said Preece at the Red Jacket on Monday afternoon.
He showed a video that someone had shot and posted online from what appeared to be a second-story unit in the south wing as a solid line of bright orange-yellow flames worked its way down from the top of the three-story structure.
All 155 guests made it out of the building, but several needed medical attention, Preece said on Sunday at a news conference.
The fire, which the state Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate, that has not been deemed suspicious, began in a third-floor room in the south wing, said Preece.
Only the lowest level of the south wing, which is where municipal water service enters the “very large” resort hotel was sprinklered, he said, but the entire structure was equipped with working fire alarms.
The south wing of the popular hotel, with about 75 rooms, was built in the 1970s before sprinklers were required, Preece said Sunday.
Preece said that while there was plenty of water for firefighters, gusty winds were a problem as was accounting for all of the Red Jacket’s guests.
The fire chief said the “core” of the Red Jacket resort, including its administration offices, kitchen and restaurant, were affected by the fire and that as a result the entire resort is currently closed.
The Red Jacket said on its website that it will be reaching out directly “to anyone with a reservation through the month of May to cancel or assist with alternative accommodation.”
The resort thanked “the hospitality community that immediately stepped up to take in our guests and ensure they are taken care of.”
Guests in the north wing were able to get all their belongings. Preece thanked the community for its outpouring of support.
The hotel is home to the Kahuna Laguna Indoor Water Park.
The total assessed value of the property is $11,922,900, according to town assessor records.
The Red Jacket resort replaced the Birchmont Inn that burned on the site in 1970, according to the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The state Fire Marshal’s office asked anyone with information about the fire to contact 603-223-4289.