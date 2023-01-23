On Sunday, China’s northernmost city of Mohe saw the temperature dip to minus-63.4 degrees. That’s the coldest temperature measured in the country during modern times, the local meteorology bureau confirmed.

Nestled near Russian Siberia, Mohe is an unusual location in China with a subarctic climate. While this city of nearly 85,000 is typically cold, the chill over the weekend was truly exceptional — or approximately 36 degrees below normal.