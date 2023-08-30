Blue Jays 7, Nationals 0: Alejandro Kirk had three hits and three RBIs, right-hander Chris Bassitt pitched eight shutout innings and Toronto defeated visiting Washington.
Field Level Media
Bassitt (13-7) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three.
Santiago Espinal added two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Jays in the deciding game of a three-game series. Espinal was playing third base with Matt Chapman (finger) on the injured list. Ernie Clement had two hits and one RBI while playing shortstop in place of injured Bo Bichette (quadriceps).
Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin (9-12) allowed six runs, 10 hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.
American Airlines flight attendants gave their union leaders approval to trigger a strike if the labor group is eventually allowed to end contract negotiations under federal labor law, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said.
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
DEDHAM, Massachusetts - A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday dismissed a criminal case charging former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick with molesting a 16-year-old boy in 1974, saying the 93-year-old was not competent to stand trial due to dementia.
Roughly 70 people marched from Kittery, Maine, to the African Burial Ground on Saturday to commemorate an American history milestone that remains compelling and dear to many hearts: the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, D.C., on August 28, 1963.
Driving past The Care Farm on South Merrimack Road in Hollis, not far from busy Route 101A in the Amherst/Merrimack/Nashua area, a bucolic scene unfolds where ponies relax in the shade while goats and sheep may be seen calmly grazing.