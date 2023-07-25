BECAUSE THE whole “Christmas in July” theme never gets old, programmers wring the most out of the (non) holiday with just a week to go before August arrives.

A women’s magazine advice columnist (Barbara Stanwyck) plays host to a returning war hero (Dennis Morgan) in the 1945 holiday comedy “Christmas in Connecticut” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-G). A traditional holiday favorite, Stanwyck’s character seems to anticipate the arrival of Martha Stewart some decades later.