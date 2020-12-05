After a few staff members at Chunky's Cinema Pubs may have been exposed to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, the theaters announced they would close until Dec. 10
The employees have not tested positive for COVID-19, according to a note posted on the door of the Manchester location, and none have shown COVID-19 symptoms.
The theater is requiring those employees quarantine and get tested before returning to work, the note explained, and the theaters will be sanitized before they open again.