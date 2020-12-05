chunky's cinema

Amanda Lavery sterilizes a door into one of the theaters at Chunky’s Cinema Pub in Manchester on Aug. 20. Movie theaters in the state are reopened in August with public health measures in place.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

After a few staff members at Chunky's Cinema Pubs may have been exposed to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, the theaters announced they would close until Dec. 10

The employees have not tested positive for COVID-19, according to a note posted on the door of the Manchester location, and none have shown COVID-19 symptoms. 

The theater is requiring those employees quarantine and get tested before returning to work, the note explained, and the theaters will be sanitized before they open again. 