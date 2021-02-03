Cinemagic Stadium Theaters will temporarily close all of its locations in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire until the spring.
In a statement, the company said it was a difficult decision to make, but did not disclose further details.
"This is just an intermission and we look forward to serving our community again in spring," a statement reads.
In New Hampshire, Cinemagic has locations in Hooksett, Merrimack and Portsmouth.
The theaters reopened in August after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.