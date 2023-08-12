Citizens and the New Hampshire Union Leader are accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the Champions in Action program in the category of Energy Efficiency/Renewable Energy.
The Champions in Action award will be presented to an organization that either improves the energy efficiency of its own operations through solar power, electric vehicles, LEED certification and other improvements or to an organization that expands access to clean or renewable energy services in the communities they serve.
“Citizens is committed to driving positive climate impact and building a more diverse, equitable and sustainable future for all those we serve,” said Joe Carelli, president of Citizens New Hampshire.
“With the Champions in Action program, we’re able to shine a light on a variety of nonprofits doing critical work to serve the community,” Carelli said. “This time around, we’re partnering with organizations to support their journey toward improving energy efficiency and ensuring access for all to clean or renewable energy.”
Organizations applying for the award should include data about their achievements. In any collaboration, the lead non-profit should apply.
Areas of focus for the Champions in Action program change twice a year.
The award recipients in the category of Energy Efficiency/Renewable Energy will be announced in February 2024. The selected Champion in Action will receive:
• A $50,000 contribution in unrestricted funds from Citizens;
• Media coverage and advertising support from New Hampshire Union Leader;
• Volunteer support from Citizens colleagues;
• Promotional and public relations support.
New Hampshire-based nonprofits that address the designated topic area and have a total operating budget between $250,000 and $5 million are eligible to apply.
The Champions in Action program has awarded more than $10 million in contributions and promotional support to more than 370 nonprofits across the bank’s footprint. In New Hampshire alone, 59 nonprofits have been honored, receiving almost $1.6 million in funding.
