About 60 homeless people who have encamped in tents and makeshift homes in the woods near Willand Pond in Somersworth will be resettled by Nov. 8.
The announcement was made Friday by city officials and their community action partners who said police would be involved clearing the encampment and arresting trespassers who refused to leave, but emphasized it would be done with compassion.
Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard said late Friday that the tri-city region continues to plan to bring a resolution to the current issue of encampment which sprang up on private land abutting the Willand Pond Park in Somersworth.
“While the issue at hand will not resolve the broader issue of homelessness, as we proceed forward it is imperative that the current matter be handled with compassion, understanding and empathy, Hilliard said.
Rochester, Dover and Somersworth have requested the Community Action Partnership of Strafford County (CAPSC) help to coordinate services for people at the encampment.
Officials said CAPSC and other social welfare agencies have been proactively reaching out to members of the encampment to provide services to those who choose to accept the assistance.
The long list of public and private welfare agencies agencies included SOS Community Recovery Organization, Seacoast Mental Health Center, Pope Memorial Humane Society Cocheco Valley, New Hampshire Legal Aid, New Hampshire Legal Assistance, Easterseals, New Hampshire Bureau of Housing, New Hampshire Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services, and others.
The owner of the property where the encampment sprung-up reportedly sought the assistance of Somersworth officials in resettling the homeless campers and intends to post ‘No Trespassing’ signs at the encampment soon.
CAPSC and other agencies including the welfare departments from the tri-cities said they plan to use the Strafford County Extreme Cold Weather Warming Center located on Willand Drive in Somersworth as a venue for connecting the Willand Pond homeless with services.
The warming center facility was purchased by the City of Dover with grant funding to operate during extreme cold-weather events.
CAPSC used the announcement Friday to seeking donations, such as food and other items, to assist those at the encampment. The current list of needed items includes wagons to help people move their belongings, sleeping bags, gift cards to local restaurants or supermarkets.