THE SUMMER distraction “Claim to Fame” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) enters its second season. Hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, “Claim” houses 12 relatives of famous people under one roof. They endure alliances, eliminations and other predictable folderol in hopes of winning a $100,000 prize and a glimmer of fame in their own right.

ABC puts a premium on celebrity content. It has clear-cut swaths of its schedule to host “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and the like. Time was, people watched game shows to observe “normal” people making the most of their brief moment in the spotlight. That was central to the appeal of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” the series that coincided with the advent of reality TV and the reintroduction of game shows to prime time.