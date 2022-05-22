NEWPORT — A Claremont funeral home director who failed to appear in court May 16 to face multiple allegations of illegal operating practices was found dead later that day by Newport Police Chief Brent Wilmot.
In March, Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement that James R. Roy had been arrested on one count of operating an unlicensed funeral home, two counts of making funeral arrangements without a license, one count of failure to transmit a death record, four counts of transporting a dead body without a burial permit, and three counts of unsworn falsification.
Roy had been scheduled to be arraigned in the 5th Circuit Court – District Division – Claremont on Monday.
“He failed to appear for that hearing and a bench warrant was issued by Judge (John) Yazinski,” Wilmot said Friday. “I got a phone call from Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase telling me that Mr. Roy had missed a court date and he provided me with a location where Mr. Roy might be in Newport. So I went to that location and I located Mr. Roy and he was deceased when I arrived.”
Roy, 66, of Claremont, was the owner of Roy Funeral Home in Claremont. The complaints alleged that following the 2021 expiration of Roy’s funeral home and funeral director licenses, he continued to accept new clients, failed to file a death certificate and generated counterfeit burial permits.
“The Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and the Claremont Police Department participated in the investigation,” Formella said in his March statement. “Funeral homes and funeral directors must be licensed in New Hampshire. Funeral directors are also required to file death certificates with, and obtain burial permits from, the New Hampshire Division of Vital Records Administration.”
All of the charges against Roy were Class A misdemeanors, which are punishable by up to 12 months in the House of Corrections and a $2,000 fine.
According to his obituary, Roy had received a degree from Hudson Valley College’s school of mortuary science. He took over operation of the Roy Funeral Home from his father Donald, who retired in 1996.
“Jim was a master of the inappropriate joke and beloved by his friends for his exhaustive collection of humorous stories. He delighted in sharing celebrations and was known for his special wardrobe for every holiday. Jim took great joy in his many friendships and shared summers at his beloved Loon Lake campground. He will be remembered for his generosity of spirit, kindness and camaraderie,” his obituary said.
Calling hours for Roy were on Friday night. His funeral was scheduled to take place at the Roy Funeral Home on Saturday morning.