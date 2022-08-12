A 63-year-old Claremont woman is dead after a car crash Friday morning.
The woman, who was not named by police, was driving south on Windsor Road near the Cornish town line on Friday morning.
Around 8:45 a.m. Friday, the woman's Chevrolet Cobalt collided with a propane truck heading north, Claremont police said.
Bystanders and emergency responders tried to revive the woman, but she was declared dead.
The driver of the propane truck, who police said is a 22-year-old man, was not hurt, nor was a passenger in the propane truck.
Police are still investigating the crash, according to a news release from the Claremont Police Department, and have not determined if either of the drivers were impaired, distracted, going too fast or suffering a medical emergency.
