A story on A2 Wednesday under the headline, “Salvation Army seeing more first-time applicants seeking help around the holidays” mentioned that the Salvation Army in Manchester has raised $70,000 of its $130,000 kettle goal for 2020. Separately, the Union Leader Santa Fund, which supports the work of the Salvation Army, has raised $183, 785 this season. The fund traditionally does not set a goal.
