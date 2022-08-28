Clayton Jacobson II, a banker and dirt-bike racer who grew tired of crashing into the ground at high speeds and decided to build what he called “a motorcycle for the water,” inventing a stand-up personal watercraft that evolved into the modern jet ski, died Aug. 18 at his home in Byron Bay, Australia. He was 88.

The cause was pneumonia, a complication of his treatment for advanced skin cancer, said his grandson Drü Barrios. Mr. Jacobson had lived in California and Arizona, where he tested and rode his jet skis in the Pacific Ocean and the Parker Strip section of the Colorado River, before moving to Australia about 25 years ago.