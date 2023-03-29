APPLE TV+ STREAMS the 10-episode fantasy comedy “The Big Door Prize,” based on a novel of the same name by M.O. Walsh. Set in an idealized version of an American small town that is strenuously cheerful, conspicuously multicultural and tourist friendly, “Prize” follows the aggressively friendly teacher Dusty Hubbard (Chris O’Dowd), a man so irrepressibly social that he’s known for his whistling.

The show explodes in cartoon fashion with Dusty celebrating his 40th birthday breakfast with his beautiful wife, Cass (Gabrielle Dennis), and teenage daughter. It’s the kind of show where he gets 30 gifts before finishing his morning coffee, one of them being a vintage Theremin.