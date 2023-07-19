CMA FEST (8 p.m., ABC), a three-hour concert special, offers an abbreviated documentary look at the four-day annual event that took place in Nashville last month. The CMA is now in its 50th year.

Hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson, the special captures performances by Alabama, Jason Aldean, Bentley, Leon Bridges, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Vince Gill, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, King, Miranda Lambert, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban and Wilson. Among others.