MANCHESTER — Catholic Medical Center will delay the start of its expansion project by a year given the financial blow caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospital officials now expect to break ground on the nearly $200 million project in the spring of 2022, according to an update sent to the Planning Board earlier this month.
According to the update written by CMC vice president and general counsel Jason Cole, the project will be scaled back, with new plans expected this summer,
The hospital — like others across the country — canceled elective procedures and outpatient services between March 15 and May 4 last year.
CMC estimates losses to be in excess of $60 million and saw its bond rating outlook downgraded.
“The financial road to recovery has been slow but steady and we are starting to see pre-pandemic elective procedure volume, which is resulting in a clear trend toward financial recovery,” Cole wrote.
The hospital has also directed much of its resources to the care of COVID-19 patients.
Putting the expansion project on hold allowed the hospital to consider lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to build “the optimal hospital of the future,” spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline said in an email to the Union Leader.
As part of the project to create room for the expansion, the hospital redeveloped a Rite Aid on McGregor Street, which opened in November.
A former strip mall has been demolished to make way for the expansion.
Last January, the hospital announced a $15 million donation by local entrepreneurs Ken and Grace Solinsky for the expansion.
The original plans called for a 221,000-square-foot, six-story building to house an expanded emergency department, headquarters for the New England Heart & Vascular Institute, and 90 private patient rooms as well as additional operating rooms, according to the hospital.
The number of new private rooms will likely be reduced from 90, according to the update. The plans and scope of the project are expected to be revised by June, the letter said.
Construction is expected to last approximately two years.