AIDAN COX entered the NHIAA Division II indoor track and field championships not looking to set records. He set no goals other than helping the Coe-Brown Northwood Academy boys team win its first indoor title.
But he did both, anyway.
Cox, a Northwood resident, set the state record in the 3,000-meter run, set the Division II record in the 1,500-meter run and was part of Coe-Brown’s third-place 4-by-800-meter relay team on Feb. 12 at Dartmouth College’s Leverone Field House.
The senior’s efforts led the Bears to the Division II title and earned him the February New Hampshire Union Leader Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month award from the Union Leader Board of Judges.
“I wasn’t really thinking about getting any records,” Cox said. “That wasn’t really on my mind. I just wanted to make sure I got the win in both (individual) events. That’s really the only outcome I was trying to think of.”
Coe-Brown coach David Zink said he and Cox’s dad and assistant coach, Tim, told Cox to go for the records if he wanted to. Cox made it clear his main focus was the team title.
Cox saved his thoughts of individual success for the New Balance Indoor Nationals in March, Zink said.
“He’s very forward thinking, which is rare for a teenager,” Zink said. “The state meet obviously being a team championship, he wanted to help us win but he also had a particular workout in mind for his meet and then just setting himself up for the next couple weekends so he could be at his peak for nationals.”
Cox, a University of Virginia commit, won the 3,000 in 8 minutes, 28.61 seconds, breezing by both his competition and the previous record of 8:39.52 set in 2017 by Oyster River’s Patrick O’Brien. Cox’s classmate Tyler Tkaczyk was the runner-up (9:04.96).
Zink said it was mind-blowing watching Cox run the 3,000. But he wasn’t surprised, he said, considering Cox had clocked a similar time earlier in the season.
“It’s a weird juxtaposition to put on a performance like that but we kind of knew he had it in him,” Zink said. “But at the same time it was really awesome to see (him) breaking the record by a pretty substantial margin.”
Like he did in the 3,000, Cox raced out to an early lead in the 1,500 on his way to building a healthy gap on the rest of the field and to a division-record time of 3:58.06. The previous Division II record was 4:06.5, set in 2012 by Bow’s Jonathan Vinnenberg.
Cox finished within striking distance of the 1,500 state record of 3:57.6, which Exeter’s Jacob Winslow set in 2019 — the most recent NHIAA indoor championship meet before this year.
“I just sort of tried to, obviously go a little bit faster than the 3K pace, but just tried to to keep that same stride and just focus on my own race — not what was going on behind me,” Cox said.
Cox ran the anchor leg in the 4-by-800 relay, helping Coe-Brown take third with a time of 8:41.67. Souhegan (8:33.96) and Pelham (8:38.01) took the event’s top two spots.
Cox ran the 4-by-800 alongside Sanjith Nomula, Benjamin Robinson and Gavin Dyjak.
By the time Cox began his leg, there was a large gap between his team and second-place Pelham, he said. The relay was Cox’s first event of the meet so he tried to conserve his energy during his leg and simply secure a top-three finish.
Cox said it was special to help bring the boys indoor program its first championship. The team boasted the talent to potentially achieve the feat the previous two winters, Cox said, if the NHIAA had not canceled championships due to the pandemic.
“Our team is super strong,” Cox said. “I feel like we really compete hard and train hard and it really showed on (that) day.”
Cox capped his final indoor season by placing fifth in the 5,000-meter run at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston March 9-12. In his first time running the event in the indoor season, Cox finished the 5,000 in 14:21.98 to earn All-America honors. His time set a state record and ranks ninth all-time in the country.
Cox said he was pretty happy with the finish but felt he could have run a little faster.
“Watching him on the track, you just don’t appreciate how fast he is until you’re up and you can watch him in person,” Zink said. “He runs by you on the track and you get the breeze that you’d get if a motorcycle goes by you.”
Other athletes considered for the February honor were Plymouth Regional Alpine skier Dylan Welch, St. Thomas Aquinas swimmer Skylar Knowlton, Merrimack gymnast Mia Leblanc, Bishop Brady indoor track athlete Josh Gentchos, Dover boys hockey player Brett Davis and Rivier U. women’s basketball player Lyric Grumblatt.
Welch, a senior, won both the slalom and giant slalom at both the NHIAA Division III Championships and Meet of Champions for the fourth consecutive season in February.
Knowlton, a sophomore, set the state and pool record in the 500-yard freestyle and the state record in the 200 freestyle at the NHIAA Div/ II Swimming and Diving Championships at the UNH’s Swasey Pool on Feb. 12. A pool record is the fastest time recorded in an event at that pool regardless of age or gender. She also anchored St. Thomas’ second-place 200 freestyle relay team and third-place 400 freestyle relay team.
Leblanc, a sophomore, won the all-around, uneven bars, balance beam and vault individual titles at the NHIAA Championships on Feb. 11. She took all-around honors with a score of 36.475.
Gentchos, a junior, won the 55-meter dash and ran the first leg for Bishop Brady’s first-place 4-by-200-meter relay team at the NHIAA Division II Championship.
Davis, a senior goaltender, posted a 1.57 goals-against average and .923 save percentage and went 7-0 as Dover went undefeated over the last month of the NHIAA Division II regular season.
Grumblatt, a junior guard from Manchester, averaged 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and two steals per game over a 4-2 end-of-the-season run for Rivier, which reached the Great Northeast Athletic Conference semifinals.
Previous 2023 winner: January, Brooks Craigue, Concord (hockey).
To submit a nomination for future Athlete of the Month consideration, email the Union Leader Sports Department at sports@unionleader.com and enter “Athlete of the Month” in the subject line.