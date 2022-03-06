The Dartmouth men’s hockey team saw its season come to a close with a 5-3 loss to RPI in Game 3 of their ECAC Hockey first-round series on Sunday afternoon in Troy, N.Y.
Dartmouth finishes the season 7-22-3 while RPI improved to 17-21-3.
Ryan Sorkin, Matt Hubbarde and Braiden Dorfman scored for Dartmouth. Clay Stevenson made 25 saves in goal for Dartmouth.
UNH falls, Northeastern top seed
Carl Berglund scored the only goal in UMass Lowell’s 1-0 win over visiting UNH on Saturday night in a Hockey East regular-season finale. Wildcats goalie David Fessenden made 28 saves, to 23 for UML’s Owen Savory.
UNH will visit Boston College in a first-round Hockey East tournament game on Wednesday night.
A little later in the evening, Aidan McDonough scored with 9.6 seconds remaining in regulation, giving Northeastern a 1-0 win at Merrimack and the Hockey East regular-season title. The Huskies finished with one more point than UMass and UMass Lowell. Those three clubs, along with UConn and Boston University, earned first-round byes.
The final Hockey East seeding:
1, Northeastern (47 points); 2, UMass (46.); 3, UMass Lowell (46); 4, UConn (41); 5, Boston U. (41); 6, Merrimack (41); 7, Providence (38); 8, Boston College (32); 9, UNH (25); 10, Vermont (20); 11, Maine (19).
First-round matchups (Wed.):
Maine at Merrimack
Vermont at Providence
UNH at Boston College
FPU, Northeastern women rule
Ava Kison scored a first-period power-play goal and that’s all Franklin Pierce needed in a 1-0 victory over Saint Anselm in Saturday night’s NEWHA tournament final.
In Boston, Alina Mueller scored twice as the Northeastern women beat UConn, 3-1, for their third straight Hockey East championship. NU is coached by Merrimack resident Dave Flint.
