Le Moyne scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to an 8-0 victory over Franklin Pierce Thursday in the second round of the Northeast 10 Conference baseball tournament.
The Ravens (31-16), who qualified for the double-elimination portion of the tournament by blasting AIC 11-2 on Tuesday night, play again today against Bentley at 10 a.m. Bentley lost to Pace on Thursday. The tournament is taking place on Le Moyne’s campus in Syracuse.
FPU was held to four hits by two Le Moyne pitchers. Kyle Roche took the loss, working seven innings and allowing four runs.
NCAA softball
Georgian Court 4, Franklin Pierce 3
In an NCAA East Regional tournament game in Wilmington, Delaware, FPU (32-11) was edged. FPU continues play in the double-elimination regional today at 1 p.m.
A federal judge has sentenced a Massachusetts man to 9 1/2 years in prison for robbing a Maine bank. The man also was accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in New Hampshire, prosecutors said.
WASHINGTON - Vast, a startup backed by cryptocurrency billionaire Jed McCaleb, is aiming to launch a school bus-sized space station to orbit by late 2025 with some help from partner SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket firm.
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis appealed to countries on Thursday to manage waves of migrants as best they can and to expand channels for their safe and regular movement, as the United States grapples with a surge of new arrivals at its southern border.
A prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of an 18-year-old Alabama high school student will be temporarily extradited to the United States from Peru to face charges of extortion and wire fraud, Peruvian officials said Wednesday.