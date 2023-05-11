Le Moyne scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to an 8-0 victory over Franklin Pierce Thursday in the second round of the Northeast 10 Conference baseball tournament.

The Ravens (31-16), who qualified for the double-elimination portion of the tournament by blasting AIC 11-2 on Tuesday night, play again today against Bentley at 10 a.m. Bentley lost to Pace on Thursday. The tournament is taking place on Le Moyne’s campus in Syracuse.