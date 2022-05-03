The stunning leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion indicating that the federal constitutional right to abortion may be on the cusp of evaporating has brought new and intense scrutiny to two prominent Republican supporters of abortion rights, Sens. Susan M. Collins, Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, who provided key Senate support to justices who now appear poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Both women voted for Supreme Court justices nominated by former president Donald Trump, explaining that they were convinced through public and private statements that those nominees would respect existing court precedent and leave Roe in place. On Tuesday, both suggested that if in fact the court moves to overturn the decision in sweeping terms — as the leaked draft opinion signed by Justice Samuel Alito would indicate — it would represent a breach of those prior assurances.
Collins voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Murkowski voted to confirm Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett in 2020. Politico, which first published Alito’s draft opinion, reported that all three Trump-nominated justices initially voted with Alito to wholly overturn Roe. Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement Tuesday that the draft is authentic but that the court’s decision is not final.
“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office,” Collins said in a statement. “Obviously, we won’t know each Justice’s decision and reasoning until the Supreme Court officially announces its opinion in this case.”
Murkowski, who voted for Gorsuch and Barrett but not for Kavanaugh, would not comment on particular conversations she has had with the nominees in comments to reporters on Tuesday. But she expressed dismay at both the leak and the potential that Roe’s days appear to be numbered.
“We don’t know the direction that this decision may ultimately take,” she said. “But if it goes in the direction that this leaked copy has indicated, I will just tell you that it rocks my confidence in the court right now.”
The draft opinion, however, serves as a bitter vindication of sorts for Democrats who warned that the confirmations of the Trump-nominated justices would throw abortion rights into question nationally. The issue was a particular focus of Collins’s 2020 reelection bid in Maine, where Democratic candidate Sara Gideon and her allies sought to motivate voters in a state that has favored every Democratic presidential candidate since 1992.
Collins ultimately won handily, beating Gideon by nine percentage points, just weeks after voting against Barrett on procedural grounds.