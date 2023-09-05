Deion Sanders’s first season at Colorado was forecast to be one very long campaign with very few wins.
But after just one game in his tenure, “Coach Prime” is the leader of a nationally ranked program.
Colorado sits at No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Tuesday, after its opening 45-42 victory over then-No. 17 TCU, which lost in last season’s championship game.
The unexpected and scintillating victory turned quarterback Shedeur Sanders (son of Deion) and two-way player Travis Hunter into household names. Both players were standouts last year in virtual anonymity at Jackson State under Deion Sanders before the Deion Sanders took the Colorado job.
The Buffaloes also have just 10 scholarship players back from last season’s 1-11 campaign.
Colorado hosts Nebraska this Saturday. A win by the Buffaloes would double last season’s win total.
Georgia remained the nation’s No. 1 team and received 58 of the 63 first-place votes. Michigan is still second and received two first-place votes.
Alabama moved up one spot to No. 3, while Florida State jumped four spots to No. 4 after routing LSU 45-24, dropping the Tigers nine spots to No. 14. The Seminoles received the other three first-place votes.
Ohio State defeated Indiana 23-3 but dropped two spots to No. 5.
Southern California, Penn State, Washington, Tennessee and Notre Dame round out the Top 10.
Texas is 11th entering Saturday’s marquee game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide squeezed out a 20-19 win when the teams met last season.
Three Pac-12 programs are part of the next five spots — Utah is 12th, Oregon is 13th and Oregon State is No. 16.
Kansas State is No. 15.
North Carolina is 17th. Rounding out the Top 20 are Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Mississippi.
Duke cracked the polls at No. 21 after an impressive 28-7 victory over Clemson. The Tigers fell from No. 9 to No. 25.
Texas A&M is No. 23 and Tulane is 24th.
