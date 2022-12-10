After 20 years of service, the gas fireplace developed a death-rattle sound. Imagine a fork placed in an empty can, and then put into a paint shaker. “That’s not so bad,” you say. What? It’s noisy and annoying. “I’m thinking of a plastic fork,” you say. OK, work with me here. It was loud.

It couldn’t be fixed because the parts are no longer made. We ordered a new one. I asked the salesman if it could be controlled by an app on my phone, and he was apologetic: “Nope, they haven’t gotten around to that with this line. So sorry.” No, I said, that’s great! I don’t want to get out my phone, stare at it so it knows it’s me, swipe and swipe to find the app, punch it, push START. One nice, small remote will be fine.