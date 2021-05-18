Beans are a mixed bag. Ranging from adzuki to black, cannellini, cranberry, great northern, kidney, mung, navy and pinto beans, they contribute protein, fiber, a range of B (folate, B6, thiamine) and other vitamins, plus magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, zinc and potassium.
Most folks dish up canned beans. But if you prepare dried beans, you get a better texture and more nutrients, and dodge excess sodium and hormone disruptors in the linings of canned foods.
Three easy steps to cooking dried beans. 1. Pick through and clean up dried beans; rinse in cold water. 2. Soak in cold water overnight or boil in water, remove from heat and soak for two hours. Drain. 3. Put beans in a pan of cold water, covered plus 2 inches. Simmer, stir occasionally for one to two hours or more.
The rewards. A serving of boiled beans has 58% of the daily value of folate vs. canned beans’ 23% and 19% of the DV for vitamin K vs. 13% canned. A 1 cup serving of boiled kidney beans has 22% DV for iron, 19% DV for magnesium and 12% DV for zinc vs. 17% DV for iron and magnesium and 8% zinc for canned beans. Check out the Pegan 365 Dried Beans recipe at www.DoctorOz.com.