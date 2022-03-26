WHAT: NAMI NH Virtual Annual Conference
WHEN: Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8
WHERE: Online
COST: Free
LINK: For more information and to register: https://www.naminh.org/nami-nh-events/annual-conference/
CONTACT: 603-225-5359 or info@naminh.org
WHAT: “Advocating for Your Independence: ICE Spring Success Workshop”, hosted by NH DOE: Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Sky’s the Limit Communications, and Blind Savvy USA.
ABOUT: This is a special self-advocacy workshop for transition-age youth interested in learning and discussing time-tested techniques that allow an individual who is blind/vision impaired to not just survive but thrive. Meals will be provided.
WHEN: Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10
WHERE: Holiday Inn, 172 North Main St., Concord, NH 03301
COST: Free
REGISTER: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxMdfnxgmc27SFr5Z5xT7NNlI9nad5LWeHOiBPdLiUqsQjmg/viewform
CONTACT: David DeNotaris at Dave@PossibilityThinkers.net or (973) 699-1468
WHAT: 9-8-8 in New Hampshire Community Listening Session, hosted by the NH Department of Health and Human Services
ABOUT: The new 3-digital number 9-8-8 will replace the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and will expand services so NH residents can call/text/char for support with mental health, substance use, or thoughts of suicide. This session will discuss the changes to NH’s crisis access and allow time for participants to ask questions, provide feedback, and raise concerns over the changes.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 20, 6 p.m.
WHERE: Medallion Opera House, Gorham Town Hall, 20 Park St., Gorham, NH 03581
NOTE: If accommodations are needed for communication access such as interpreters, CART, assistive listening devices, or other auxiliary aids and/or services, please contact Jennifer Sabin at Jennifer.A.Sabin@dhhs.nh.gov or 603-545-2225
CONTACT: Jennifer.OHiggins@dhhs.nh.gov
WHAT: “Time For Transition: There’s No IEP After High School, 504 Accessible Services”, hosted by Parent Information Center
ABOUT: This workshop will discuss what supports and services are available under Section 504 in higher education settings for students with disabilities. Some services include academic coaching, assistive technology, and the ability to request reduced course load.
WHEN: Thursday, April 21, 6 p.m.
WHERE: Online
LINKS: For more information: https://picnh.org/events/
TO REGISTER: https://conta.cc/3I38jUU
CONTACT: kphillips@picnh.org or 603-224-7005
WHAT: ALLIES 2022 Talk About Conference, hosted by NHRID
ABOUT: The purpose of the conference is to learn how to become an ally by engaging in-depth conversations about difficult topics. Includes small group discussions and presentations.
WHEN: Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24
WHERE: DoubleTree by Hilton in Nashua
COSTS:
• $250: Hearing interpreter/ community
• $150: BIPOC/ Coda / Deaf interpreter
• $ 50: Deaf community
LINK: For more information: http://alliesconference.org/program
REGISTER: http://alliesconference.org/registration
NOTES: This conference will be in ASL with no spoken English interpretation. NHRID is an approved RID CMP sponsor for Continuing Education activities. This conference is offered for 1.5 CEUs in the Power, Privilege, and Oppression (PPO) area at the “some” Content Knowledge level.
CONTACT: alliesdeaf@gmail.com or 802-858-4069
WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification from. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org