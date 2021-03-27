WHAT: Process to register for COVID-19 vaccination available at https://www.vaccines.nh.gov/
COVID-19 specific call-takers available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at 2-1-1.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE: Vaccination Plan Summary found at: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/documents/covid19-vaccine-allocation-plan-summary.pdf
NOTE: Starting this week, everyone age 16 and up will become eligible to register:
Starting Monday: Age 40 and up
Starting Wednesday: Age 30 and up
Starting Friday: Age 16 and up.
WHAT: The New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program (NH-TEAP)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone land line equipment for individuals who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability. The program provides financial and hands-on assistance to NH residents to give individuals the ability to use telephone services.
WHO: The program is administrated by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and Future in Sight is the vendor for the program
NOTE: For more information on the program and how to apply: https://futureinsight.org/teap/ or via email: services@futureinsight.org
WHAT: NAMI NH Annual Conference Virtual Learning Series
WHEN: Thursday, April 15 to Thursday, April 22
SCHEDULE:
• A Path Forward: Thursday, April 15, 10 a.m.-noon
• The Doing and Being of Perseverance: Thursday, April 15, 1-2:30 p.m.
• The Concept Project: Friday, April 16, 10-11 a.m.
• NAMI Walks NH Virtual Rally: Friday, April 16, 11:15-11:45 a.m.
• Motivational Interviewing for Loved Ones: Friday, April 16, 2-3:30 p.m.
• Resilience and Spirituality: How Faith Plays a Role in Wellness: Saturday, April 17, 10-11:30 a.m.
• Understanding Macroaggressions, Racial Trauma, and their Intersections with Mental Health: Monday, April 19, 5-6:30 p.m.
• Collaborative & Proactive Solutions (CPS), Part 2: Tuesday, April 20, 6-7 p.m.
• What to Say to Emergency Responders When Your Loved One is in Crisis: Wednesday, April 21, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Silver Linings of the Pandemic: Thursday, April 22, noon-1 p.m.
• 603 Stories of Hope and Resilience: Thursday, April 22, 10-11 a.m.
COST: Free
LINK: For more information about the conference and to register: https://www.naminh.org/nami-nh-events/annual-conference/
WHAT: 2021 Virtual Age of Champions Health and Wellness Fair
WHEN: Monday, April 19-Friday, April 23
COST: Free
LINK: For more information: https://chhs.unh.edu/center-aging-community-living/university-engagement/age-champions
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.