WHAT: “Visits with Santa”, hosted by the New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association

ABOUT: Sign up for a personal conversation with Santa and Ms. Claus.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m.-noon

WHERE: Kendall Jenkins, School of Art on 266 North Main St. in Concord

NOTE: This event is only for New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association members. Siblings are welcome to join during the same time slot.

REGISTER: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b094aa8ac2aabf49-visit

LINK: For more information: https://www.newhampshiredsa.org/events/santa

CONTACT: info@newhampshiredsa.org

WHAT: “Virtual Visit with Santa” hosted by the New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association

ABOUT: Sign up for virtual personal conversation with Santa and Ms. Claus

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 5-6 p.m.

NOTE: This event is only for New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association members. Siblings are welcome to join during the same time slot.

REGISTER: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b094aa8ac2aabf49-virtual

LINK: For more information: https://www.newhampshiredsa.org/events/santa-virtual

CONTACT: info@newhampshiredsa.org

WHAT: U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, hosted by the NH State Police.

WHEN: Wednesday Nov. 10 through Friday, Dec. 10

NOTE: Only donate new, unwrapped toys

LINK: For information about collection sites, collection events, and more: https://www.nhsp.dos.nh.gov/news-and-media/toys-tots-2021

CONTACT: Sgt. Jordan Kopko at 603-731-2356

WHAT: Time for Transition, Charting the Lifecourse: Planning a Good Life after High School, a workshop hosted by the Parent Information Center

ABOUT: Learn how to use “Charting the Lifecourse.” “Charting the Lifecourse” was created to help individuals and their families to develop a vision for a full, meaningful life for that person and for their family.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 16, 6-8 p.m.

LINK: For more information: https://picnh.org/events/

TO REGISTER: https://bit.ly//bit.ly/Transition1221

CONTACT: Kimm Phillips at 603-224-7005 or kphillips@picnh.org

WHAT: Virtual UNH-4U Bridges Informational Sessions, hosted by the UNH-4U Bridges Team

ABOUT: Learn about the UNH-4U Bridges program such as the classes, the requirements, and the potential outcomes. You’ll also be able to ask questions and learn how to apply for the program.

December sessions:

• Wednesday, Dec. 1, 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 8, 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 15, 12 p.m.

FOR: Young adults with intellectual disabilities and their parents, NH Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors, Area Agency Transition Coordinators, SAU Case Managers, Guidance Counselors, etc.

LINK: For more information: https://iod.unh.edu/event/unh-4u-bridges-informational-sessions

TO REGISTER: https://unh.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtc-iuqjgoG9NWDJp5FjntSGcjHbkVAdnv

CONTACT: Jenna Riley at jenna.riley@unh.edu

WHAT: Virtual Staying Safe at Work 2-Day Training

ABOUT: This training provides attendees with critical job-safety tools for reaching those with IDD the skills they need to be safe at work through a train the trainer model. This 6-hour training is designed to address the need of specific safety training while at work to supported employment agencies, community vocational rehabilitation programs, high-school transition programs, and other organizations and companies that place individual with disabilities in jobs or hire workers with disabilities.

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday Dec. 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

COST: Free

LINK: For more information: https://iod.unh.edu/event/staying-safe-work-2-day-training-1

REGISTER: https://unh.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMofumhrD0iGd22LqDKEN1BtPyYeepzNz8s

CONTACT: Megan Niemaszyk at megan.Niemaszyk@unh.edu

WHAT: NH Mobile Vaccine Van, a program by NH-DHHS in partnership with CovenientMD

ABOUT: The NH Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with CovenientMD created a free mobile vaccine van that will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics to any size group upon request. The van will offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

LINKS: For More Information: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/media/pr/2021/07122021-vaccine-van.htm

TO REQUEST THE VAN: https://www.covid19.nh.gov/request-mobile-vaccination-van

CONTACT: 603-271-9389

WHAT: STABLE NH Program

ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.

NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/

CONTACT: 603-271-2773

WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE

ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.

WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.

REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.

To submit an event for consideration in the calendar, contact Jennifer Beaulieu at Jennifer.I.Beaulieu@gcd.nh.gov or 271-2773. For more information about the Governor’s Commission on Disability, located at 54 Regional Drive, Suite 5, Concord, NH go to www.nh.gov/disability.