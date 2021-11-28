WHAT: “Visits with Santa”, hosted by the New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association
ABOUT: Sign up for a personal conversation with Santa and Ms. Claus.
WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m.-noon
WHERE: Kendall Jenkins, School of Art on 266 North Main St. in Concord
NOTE: This event is only for New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association members. Siblings are welcome to join during the same time slot.
LINK: For more information: https://www.newhampshiredsa.org/events/santa
CONTACT: info@newhampshiredsa.org
WHAT: “Virtual Visit with Santa” hosted by the New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association
ABOUT: Sign up for virtual personal conversation with Santa and Ms. Claus
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 5-6 p.m.
NOTE: This event is only for New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association members. Siblings are welcome to join during the same time slot.
LINK: For more information: https://www.newhampshiredsa.org/events/santa-virtual
CONTACT: info@newhampshiredsa.org
WHAT: U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, hosted by the NH State Police.
WHEN: Wednesday Nov. 10 through Friday, Dec. 10
NOTE: Only donate new, unwrapped toys
LINK: For information about collection sites, collection events, and more: https://www.nhsp.dos.nh.gov/news-and-media/toys-tots-2021
CONTACT: Sgt. Jordan Kopko at 603-731-2356
WHAT: Time for Transition, Charting the Lifecourse: Planning a Good Life after High School, a workshop hosted by the Parent Information Center
ABOUT: Learn how to use “Charting the Lifecourse.” “Charting the Lifecourse” was created to help individuals and their families to develop a vision for a full, meaningful life for that person and for their family.
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 16, 6-8 p.m.
LINK: For more information: https://picnh.org/events/
TO REGISTER: https://bit.ly//bit.ly/Transition1221
CONTACT: Kimm Phillips at 603-224-7005 or kphillips@picnh.org
WHAT: Virtual UNH-4U Bridges Informational Sessions, hosted by the UNH-4U Bridges Team
ABOUT: Learn about the UNH-4U Bridges program such as the classes, the requirements, and the potential outcomes. You’ll also be able to ask questions and learn how to apply for the program.
December sessions:
• Wednesday, Dec. 1, 12 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 8, 12 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 15, 12 p.m.
FOR: Young adults with intellectual disabilities and their parents, NH Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors, Area Agency Transition Coordinators, SAU Case Managers, Guidance Counselors, etc.
LINK: For more information: https://iod.unh.edu/event/unh-4u-bridges-informational-sessions
CONTACT: Jenna Riley at jenna.riley@unh.edu
WHAT: Virtual Staying Safe at Work 2-Day Training
ABOUT: This training provides attendees with critical job-safety tools for reaching those with IDD the skills they need to be safe at work through a train the trainer model. This 6-hour training is designed to address the need of specific safety training while at work to supported employment agencies, community vocational rehabilitation programs, high-school transition programs, and other organizations and companies that place individual with disabilities in jobs or hire workers with disabilities.
WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday Dec. 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
COST: Free
LINK: For more information: https://iod.unh.edu/event/staying-safe-work-2-day-training-1
CONTACT: Megan Niemaszyk at megan.Niemaszyk@unh.edu
WHAT: NH Mobile Vaccine Van, a program by NH-DHHS in partnership with CovenientMD
ABOUT: The NH Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with CovenientMD created a free mobile vaccine van that will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics to any size group upon request. The van will offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
LINKS: For More Information: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/media/pr/2021/07122021-vaccine-van.htm
TO REQUEST THE VAN: https://www.covid19.nh.gov/request-mobile-vaccination-van
CONTACT: 603-271-9389
WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.