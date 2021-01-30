WHAT: Process to register for COVID-19 Vaccination available at https://bit.ly/3sZr05y. COVID-19 specific call-takers available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at 2-1-1.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE: Vaccination Plan Summary found at: https://bit.ly/2M6Ki8f
NOTE: Phase 1b, with a start date of Jan. 26, includes:
• People age 65 or older
• Medically vulnerable at significantly higher risk with two or more qualifying conditions
• Family caregivers of those medically vulnerable persons, under 16 years old, not eligible
• Residents and staff of residential facilities for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities
• Corrections officers and staff working in correctional facilities
• First responders and health workers not already vaccinated
WHAT: ZOOM Virtual Brain Matters Training: “Invisible Disability: The Conundrum”, hosted by the Brain Injury Association of NH
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 10-11:30 a.m.
COST: $30
REGISTER: Register here: https://bit.ly/3iGIaQv
NOTE: Attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance for 1.5 Contact Hours upon completion.
WHAT: Request for Proposal for the implementation of the GCD’s Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program (TEAP) is now open for the submission of proposals.
WHEN DUE: Friday, Feb. 12, 4 p.m.
NOTE: For more information and to submit a proposal click here: https://bit.ly/3qBcgI2
CONTACT: phyllis.harrington@gcd.nh.gov
WHAT: Public Comment period on the Developmental Disabilities Waiver
WHEN DUE: Friday, Feb. 12, Noon
WHEN ARE PUBLIC INPUT SESSIONS: Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 11 from 1-3 p.m.
NOTE: Submit comments by email, regular mail or by attending one of several remote sessions.
LINK: https://bit.ly/394yGLL
WHAT: Parent Information Center’s Family to Family Chat-Time for Transition: “STABLE NH Savings”, presented by STABLE NH Co-administrators, GCD Executive Director Chuck Saia and NH State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 18, 1:30-2:30pm
NOTE: Learn what a STABLE NH savings program can mean for your family.
REGISTER: Register at: http://bit.ly/FebTransition