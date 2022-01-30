WHAT: Deaf/Hard of Hearing Role Model Program Panel’s, “Our Communities: Their Stories on A Day in the Life,” hosted by Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Inc. and NH DHHS: Division of Public Health Services, Maternal and Child Health Section
ABOUT: The panel will share their experiences aiming to answer questions most frequently asked by some families such as the following:
• How do I support my child’s positive self-esteem?
• What might my child’s education look like?
• Do you wear hearing aids or cochlear implant? Why or why not?
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9:30-11 a.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
LINK: For more information and to register: https://ndhhs.org/event/our-communities-their-stories-a-day-in-the-life/
CONTACT: Phone: 603-224-1850 and Videophone: 603-968-5889
WHAT: “What is NH Vocational Rehabilitation?”, a virtual session hosted by the NH Vocational Rehabilitation and NAMI NH.
ABOUT: At this session, you will learn more about vocational rehabilitation, who’s eligible, and a story of how it worked for a NAMI NH family. The session will conclude with a Q & A. The session will be presented by Mark Walczak from Nashua regional office and Tracey Frye from the Concord regional office.
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.
LINKS: For more information: https://www.naminh.org/events/what-is-vocational-rehabilitation/
CONTACT: Liz Hodgkins at lhodgkins@naminh.org
WHAT: “Alternatives to Guardianship: Support Decision Making”, hosted by the Parent Information Center
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
LINK: For more information: https://picnh.org/events/
REGISTER: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eixnqof2fa31762d&oseq=&c=&ch=
CONTACT: 603-224-7005 or kphillips@picnh.org
WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.