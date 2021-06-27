WHAT: NH opened up the COVID-19 vaccination for everyone ages 12 and up (Individuals who are 12 to 17 years old can receive the Pfizer vaccine). Information is available at https://www.vaccines.nh.gov/ or by calling 2-1-1, Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: ADA Jeopardy: Learn, Connect and Celebrate 30 Years of the ADA National Network, hosted by the Great Lakes ADA Center and the ADA National Network.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 7, 2-3:30pm
ABOUT: Learn more about the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) through a fun-filled, accessible virtual game of jeopardy.
COST: Free
NOTE: For more information and to register: https://www.accessibilityonline.org/ADA-Audio/session/?id=110931
CONTACT: 877-232-1990
WHAT: Rekindling Curiosity, a camp grant program created in partnership with the NH Department of Education, various NH camps, and various NH school-age programs.
ABOUT: The NH Department of Education has partnered with various NH camps and school-age programs to create an opportunity for children to move beyond COVID-19 and be a kid again. Eligible students will have up to $650 of their youth recreation camp fees covered by the NH Department of Education at participating camps and programs.
FEES COVERED:
• Students with a disability are eligible for a $650 camp fee
• Students from families at or below 250% federal poverty level are eligible for a $500 camp fee
• Students from families at or below 400% federal poverty level are eligible for a $350 camp fee.
LINK: For more information: https://rekindlingcuriosityeducation.nh.gov/
For how to apply: https://online.factsmgt.com/grant-aid/inst/4NQML/landing-page
NOTE: Space is Limited.
CONTACT: (603) 271-3494
WHAT: Yes, Every Student (YES), administered by the NH Department of Education.
ABOUT: YES is a scholarship program that is designed to assist families and students whose education was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LINK: For more information and how to apply: https://online.factsmgt.com/grant-aid/inst/4NSGW/landing-page
CONTACT: (603) 271-3494