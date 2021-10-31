WHAT: 18th Annual Virtual NH Suicide Prevention Conference, presented by the NH Suicide Prevention Council, NH Public Health Network, Youth Suicide Prevention Assembly, NAMI NH, and the Injury Prevention Center at CHaD.
WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8:45 a.m.-noon and Thursday, Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
COST: Day 1 (Nov. 3) is $50 for adults or $25 for young adults aged 18-24, Day 2 (Nov. 4) is free
NOTE: All workshops presented on Day 1 (Nov. 3) have been approved by NH NASW for 3 Category A CEUs in Suicide Prevention under authorization #3867A-F.
REGISTER: Day 1 (Nov. 3): https://getinvolved.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/site/Calendar?id=100422&view=Detail
LINK: For more information: https://www.naminh.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/2021-SPC-Brochure_fv.pdf
CONTACT: April Simonds, april.t.simonds@hitchcock.org.
WHAT: Virtual Power of Prevention Conference Session I, hosted by The Partnership@drugfreeNH
ABOUT: This conference was changed from a full-day conference to multiple sessions over the next six months. The first session will occur during the next Partnership Convening where they will highlight the key-and cap-note workshops by the FrameWorks Institute. The two workshops will be “Telling a New Prevention Story: Communicating about Adolescence, Development, and Opportunity” and “Storytelling Worship: Putting Communications Strategies into Practice”
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 5, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
COST: Free
LINK: For more information: https://drugfreenh.org/event/substance-misuse-prevention-conference-2021/?fbclid=IwAR2rCnk-uwxK_FOJClBfhHZwT2rF4IfYnUZAcyWHdlDiBSGWIWvOYjOr9Pg
WHAT: NH WIOA Combined State Plan Public Comment Session
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 5, 2-4 p.m.
WHERE: Littleton Opera House on 2 Union St. in Littleton
LINK: For more information: https://www.nhworks.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/public-comment-notice-1.pdf
To view the NH WIOA Combined State Plan: https://www.nhworks.org/state-workforce-investment-board/state-plan/
CONTACT: For auxiliary aids and services, email Lisa Hatz at Lisa.Hatz@doe.nh.gov
WHAT: 15TH Virtual Annual Statewide Virtual Caregiver’s Conference
WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 10
• Session 1: 9:15-10:45 a.m.
• Session 2: 1:15-2:30 p.m.
• Session 3: 3:15-4:30 p.m.
COST: Free
LINK: For more information and to register: https://bianh.salsalabs.org/15asvcc/index.html
CONTACT: Lori Sandefur at 603-225-8400 and lori@bianh.org
WHAT: NH WIOA Combined State Plan Comment Period
ABOUT: The NH Workforce Innovation Board is seeking public comments on revisions to the NH WIOA Combined State Plan for Program Year 2021.
COMMENT SUBMISSION DEADLINE: Comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.
HOW: Comments can be sent via email to Melissa.M.Salmon2@livefree.nh.gov
LINK: For more information: https://www.nhworks.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/public-comment-notice-1.pdf
To view the NH WIOA Combined State Plan: https://www.nhworks.org/state-workforce-investment-board/state-plan/
WHAT: 15th Virtual Annual Transition Summit, hosted by the NH Transition Community of Practice
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
COST: $100
REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Friday, Nov. 5
LINK: For more information: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eim70mlq03aa3888&llr=xbohlkcab
REGISTER: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eim70mlq03aa3888&oseq=&c=&ch=
CONTACT: 603-668-2136 or heidiwyman19@gmail.com
WHAT: “Time for Transition: DHHS and DOE, Transition from Special Education to the Adult Developmental Services System,” a workshop hosted by the Parent Information Center.
ABOUT: Learn more about how the transition process develops a network of student and family supports and resources that make community presentation and participation a reality.
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m.
LINK: For more information and to register: https://picnh.org/events/time-for-transition-dhhs-and-doe-transition-from-special-education-to-the-adult-developmental-services-system/
WHAT: NH Mobile Vaccine Van, a program by NH-DHHS in partnership with CovenientMD
ABOUT: The NH Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with CovenientMD created a free mobile vaccine van that will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics to any size group upon request. The van will offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
LINKS: For More Information: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/media/pr/2021/07122021-vaccine-van.htm
To Request the van: https://www.covid19.nh.gov/request-mobile-vaccination-van
CONTACT: 603-271-9389
WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.