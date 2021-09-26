WHAT: NH Mobile Vaccine Van, a program by NH-DHHS in partnership with ConvenientMD
ABOUT: The NH Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with CovenientMD created a free mobile vaccine van that will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics to any size group upon request. The van will offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
LINKS: For More Information: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/media/pr/2021/07122021-vaccine-van.htm
To Request the van: https://www.covid19.nh.gov/request-mobile-vaccination-van
CONTACT: 603-271-9389
WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: Virtual Brain Matters 2021 — Domestic Violence and Brain Injury, sponsored by the Bureau of Developmental Services and the Brain Injury Association of NH.
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 9-10:30 a.m.
COST: $25
NOTE: Attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance for 1.5 Contact Hours upon completion.
CONTACT: 603-225-8400
WHAT: 2021 Virtual Employment Leadership Awards Presentation, supported by the NH Council on Developmental Disabilities, the NH Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation, Business NH Magazine, and the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
COST: Free
LINK: For more information: https://www.nhcdd.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt411/files/inline-documents/sonh/2021-ela-brochure.pdf
ZOOM INFO: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87016046176
CONTACT: 603-271-3236