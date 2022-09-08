WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information: https://www.stablenh.com.
CONTACT: 603-271-2773.
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation that funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at 603-271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: Fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification form. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form and more information: https://futurein sight.org/teap/.
CONTACT: services@future insight.org.
WHAT: “Time for Transition: Letting Students Drive the Process,” hosted by the Parent Information Center of NH.
ABOUT: This workshop will discuss how to encourage students to get involved in their IEP and plan for their future after high school.
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual.
COST: Free.
REGISTRATION: https://conta.cc/3OMobyF.
CONTACT: 603-224-7005 or hduprey@picnh.org.
WHAT: 2022 Assistive Technology Makers Fair, hosted by UNH IOD.
ABOUT: This national conference is designed to inspire participants to become creative problem solvers by bringing together makers of all abilities to share ideas, develop new skills and enhance innovations for persons with disabilities. Features include hands-on learning workshops, make AT Café Makerspace, Meet the Maker Minge, AT Makers Showcase, and exhibition hall of vendors and program booths.
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave., Concord.
NOTES: Continuing Educations Units are available from NHOTA, ASHA, RESNA and UNH. Scholarships are available to those who qualify. Contact at.makers@unh.edu for details.
COST: $199, which includes access to the conference, fabrication of 5 multi-use devices, lunch, refreshments and CEUs.
LINK: For more information: https://iod.unh.edu/ATmakers.
REGISTRATION: https://learnforlife.unh.edu/portal/events/reg/participantType Selection.do?method=load&entityId=223842644.
WHAT: Silver Retreat – 5-Day Immersive Program hosted by Future in Sight.
ABOUT: Future in Sight is offering an informative 5-day retreat to provide support, skills, and peer interaction with others age 55 and older who are affected by a severe vision impairment. This immersive program includes communication skills, orientation and mobility, accessible technology, low-vision skills and devices, independent living skills, adjustment to vision loss, social interaction and peer support. This retreat is presented under a contract with Services for the Blind and Vision Impaired through the NH Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation.
NOTES: Lodging and meals are covered during the retreat, but transportation will not be provided to the attendees to and from the retreat. Only 10 participants will be accepted.
WHEN: Monday, Sept. 19, 8 a.m. to Friday, Sept. 23, 5 p.m.
WHERE: Plymouth, N.H.
FOR: Individuals aged 55 and older who are affected by a serve vision impairment.
COST: Free.
LINKS: For more information: https://futureinsight.org/event/silver-retreat-5-day-immersive-program-3/.
REGISTRATION: 603-224-4039 or services@futureinsight.org.
WHAT: “Getting Your Ducks in a Row: Becoming a More Informed, Better Organized Participant in the NH Special Education Process,” hosted by the Parent Information Center of NH and the NH PTA.
ABOUT: This workshop will provide parents with a basic overview of the NH special education process, including the requirements that support parent involvement in the process. This session also will introduce parents to resources, tools and strategies they can use to become better organized and more effective participants in their child’s IEP Team meetings.
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual.
NOTES: Staff development certificates will be provided. If you require special accommodations for this online workshop, please specify when registering.
COST: Free.
REGISTERATION: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejb3kljo50916995&oseq=&c=&ch=.
CONTACT: 603-224-7005 or canderson@picnh.org.
WHAT: SSI and SSDI Work Incentive Benefits Counseling Orientation, hosted by VR New Hampshire and Granite State Independent Living.
ABOUT: This orientation will provide an overview of the work incentive for both SSI and SSDI beneficiaries. It also reviews how work affects Social Security disability cash benefits as well as medical insurance such as Medicare and Medicaid. The orientation also will discuss what to expect when receiving an individualized benefits counseling or a benefits analysis.
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m.
WHERE: Zoom.
COST: Free.
LINKS: For more information: https://www.education.nh.gov/who-we-are/deputy-commissioner/bureau-vocational-rehabilitation.
CONTACT: 603-271-2930.
WHAT: “The Intersection of Substance Use Disorder and Brain Injury,” hosted by the Brain Injury Association of NH.
ABOUT: This workshop will discuss substance use disorder and traumatic brain injury, and how to identify and treat patients with both.
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 20, 9 to 10 a.m.
WHERE: Zoom.
COST: $35 for professionals.
NOTE: Attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance for 1 Contact Hour upon completion.
LINKS: For more information and to register: https://bianh.salsalabs.org/sudbi/index.html.
CONTACT: lori@bianh.org or 603-225-8400.
WHAT: Rekindling Curiosity, a camp grant program created in partnership with the NH Department of Education, various NH camps and various NH school-age programs.
PROGRAM DEADLINE: Sept. 30.
ABOUT: The NH Department of Education has partnered with various NH camps and school-age programs to create an opportunity for children to move beyond COVID-19 and be a kid again. Eligible students will have up to $650 of their youth recreation camp fees covered by the NH Department of Education at participating camps and programs.
FEES COVERED: • Students with a disability are eligible for a $650 camp fee.
• Students from families at or below 250% federal poverty level are eligible for a $500 camp fee.
• Students from families at or below 400% federal poverty level are eligible for a $350 camp fee.
LINK: For more information: https://rekindling curiosityeducation.nh.gov/.
FOR FAQ SHEET: https://www.education.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt326/files/documents/2021-04/rekindling-curiosity-qa-.pdf.
NOTE: Space is Limited.
CONTACT: Rekindling@doe.nh.gov.
For more information about the Governor's Commission on Disability, located at 54 Regional Drive, Suite 5, Concord, NH, go to www.nh.gov/disability.