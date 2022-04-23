WHAT: 2022 Brain Injury and Stroke Conference, sponsored by Abramson, Brown & Dugan Attorneys, NH DHHS: Bureau of Developmental Services, and Brain Injury Association of NH
WHEN: Wednesday, May 11
WHERE: Grappone Conference Center
COSTS:
• For survivor of stroke or brain injury: $70
• For family members of survivor of stroke or brain injury: $120
• For all others (friends, professional, relatives): $165
LINK: For Brochure: https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/73501c8c-d97a-4233-9179-2f30b7c98191/downloads/conference%20Web.pdf?ver=1646154334435
For more information: https://bianh.salsalabs.org/39abisc/index.html
To register: https://bianh.salsalabs.org/39abisc/index.html
CONTACT: lori@bianh.org or 603-568-8817
WHAT: “Section 504 and IDEA: What’s the Difference?”, hosted by the Parent Information Center and Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, Inc.
ABOUT: This workshop will provide a brief overview of the DEA and Section 504. The workshop will also go over the purposes and eligibility requirements of the two laws.
WHEN: Monday, May 23, 6-7:30 p.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
COST: Free
LINKS: For more information: https://ndhhs.org/event/section-504-and-idea-05-23-2022/
To register: https://hipaa.jotform.com/220245880290049
CONTACT: Pam Lovejoy at Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, 603-224-1850 or plovejoy@ndhhs.org.
WHAT: Public Hearing on Unmet Needs, hosted by the Statewide Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Advisory Council
ABOUT: The council is seeking input from stakeholders (survivors, family members, caregivers, friends, services agencies) with respect to the unmet needs of individuals with brain and/or spinal cord injuries. Based on the information gathered, the council will submit a report to the governor and the legislature on findings and recommendations on how NH can better meet the needs of individuals with brain and/or spinal cord injuries.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
REGISTRATION: https://bianh.salsalabs.org/atkinsonderry/index.html?fbclid=IwAR3nTsNEWvr_d7GmNZGZyLomazx8sLu74insFmCzx3lLe50OfrNxotJxVPI
CONTACT: Ellen via phone 603-834-9570 or email address Ellen@bianh.org
WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification from. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org