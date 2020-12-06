WHAT: NH State Police’s “Toys for Tots” toy collection drive by the NH State Police and the US Marine Corp
WHEN: Saturday Nov. 14- Sunday Dec. 8
NOTE: For information on drop-off events and drop-off sites: https://bit.ly/391PBik
WHAT: “The ADA for Healthcare Providers: a Virtual Training”, hosted by the New England ADA Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 10-11:30am
COST: Free
REGISTER: Register by Dec. 9 at https://bit.ly/2UCMJ3n
WHAT: Virtual 2020 Working Together Conference: “The Social and Emotional Needs of Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing Students during COVID-19,” hosted by Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, Inc.
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 11, 9-3pm
COST: Donation welcome
REGISTER: Register at https://bit.ly/2IUT5bN
WHAT: Hosted by Future in Sight “Fit and Fabulous”, online yoga and nutrition session with Michelle Dowling and Michelle Moreau
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 11, 10:30am-12:30pm
NOTE: For more information about event: https://bit.ly/3luAp0M
COST: Free
REGISTER: Contact Stephanie Hurd at shurd@futureinsight.org and include “Fit and Fabulous” in subject line to register
To submit an event for consideration in the calendar, contact Jennifer Beaulieu at Jennifer.Beaulieu@gcd.nh.gov or 271-2773. For more information about the Governor’s Commission on Disability, located at 54 Regional Drive, Suite 5, Concord, NH go to www.nh.gov/disability .