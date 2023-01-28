WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification form. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org
.
WHAT: 5th Annual Magnify Voices Expressive Arts Contest, hosted by NAMI NH
ABOUT: Students in grades 5-12 are invited to submit a creative piece about their experiences and connections to mental health. Winners will be awarded cash prizes at the celebration event on May 24, 2023, held at Silver Hall, Plymouth State College.
HOW: Students can participate by:
• Creating a short film, singing a song, producing a performance (such as spoken word pierce or interpretative dance, maximum of 2 minutes)
• Writing an essay or poem (1000 words or less)
• Designing an expression using a medium such as sculpture, photography, paining, or diorama, etc.
DUE DATE: Monday, April 3, 2023
LINK: For more information:
https://nhcsoc.org/participate/?fbclid=IwAR3Qb1icyCplXnJdoT6sodYu5yKkgy5_Nv-vNAyEH0fhMGpF8AKIH-MgD10
CONTACT: Magnifyvoices@gmail.com
.
WHAT: NH DHHS Announces Listening Sessions for State Plan on Aging
ABOUT: As part of a statewide effort to understand the needs of the State’s older adults, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services (BEAS) and the State Plan on Aging (SPOA) Planning Committee are seeking public input that will guide and inform the 2024-2027 State Plan on Aging (SPOA).
SESSION (In-person):
• Manchester, Thursday, Feb. 2, noon-2 p.m., William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center, 151 Douglas St., Manchester
SESSION (ZOOM):
• Monday, Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6-8 p.m.
• ZOOM Link: https://unh.zoom.us/j/3957603413
• Meeting ID: 395 760 3413
• Phone: 1-305-224-1968
LINK: For more information: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/news-and-media/nh-dhhs-announces-listening-sessions-state-plan-aging
CONTACT: (603) 271-9389 or PIO@dhhs.nh.gov
.
WHAT: Winter Adaptive Sports and Recreation Schedule
SCHEDULE:
• Indoor Pickleball, Exeter
Northeast Passage staff and volunteers will teach participants the rules and strategies of the game, as well as provide all equipment- paddles, balls, grip modifications, sport wheelchairs, etc.
WHEN: Tuesdays, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28 from 10-11:30 a.m.
• Ice Fishing, Madbury and Deerfield
All skill levels are welcome. Join us for ice fishing. All-terrain equipment available for on-ice access. They have a propane auger, a number of basic traps with live bait, and in-line and typical jigs.
WHEN: Fridays, Feb. 3, Feb. 24 at Bellamy Reservoir, Madbury, Fridays, Feb. 10, March 3 at Pleasant Lake, Deerfield, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Adaptive Ice Skating, Portsmouth
NOTE: Skate rentals on site for $6 each. NEP provides a limited selection of adaptive ice sleds available for share used among interested individuals. NEP staff will be available to provide moderate assistance with transfers in and out of adaptive equipment and on/off ice. If you anticipate needing more than moderate assistance, please contact NEP to discuss your needs, or bring a companion with you to assist.
WHEN: Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22 from 1-2:30 p.m.
• Court Sports, Durham
ABOUT: Join for a night of Court Sports. Court wheelchairs, people to fill teams, and all equipment needed for specific games will be provided.
WHEN: Wednesdays, Feb. 15, Feb. 22, March 1, March 8, March 22, March 29, April 12, from 5-7 p.m.
LINK: To learn more and to register: https://www.nepassage.org/calendar or contact Northeast Passage at 603-862-0070 or northeast.passage@unh.edu
.
WHAT: Rekindling Curiosity, a camp grant program created in partnership with the NH Department of Education, various NH camps, and various NH school-age programs.
ABOUT: The NH Department of Education has partnered with various NH camps and school-age programs to create an opportunity for children to move beyond COVID-19 and be a kid again. Eligible students will have up to $750 of their youth recreation camp fees covered by the NH Department of Education at participating camps and programs. Covers fees for programs occurring between June 1 and Aug. 31.
LINK: For more information and how to apply: https://rekindlingcuriosityeducation.nh.gov/
NOTE: Space is Limited.
CONTACT: Rekindling@doe.nh.gov
.
