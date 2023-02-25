WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast newspapers.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification form. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org
WHAT: 5th Annual Magnify Voices Expressive Arts Contest, hosted by Children’s System of Care
ABOUT: Students in grades 5-12 are invited to submit a creative piece about their experiences and connections to mental health. Winners will be awarded cash prizes at the celebration event on May 24, 2023, held at Silver Hall, Plymouth State College.
HOW: Students can participate by:
• Creating a short film, singing a song, producing a performance (such as spoken word pierce or interpretative dance, maximum of 2 minutes)
• Writing an essay or poem (1000 words or less)
• Designing an expression using a medium such as sculpture, photography, paining, or diorama, etc.
DUE DATE: Monday, April 3, 2023
LINK: For more information: https://nhcsoc.org/participate/?fbclid=IwAR3Qb1icyCplXnJdoT6sodYu5yKkgy5_Nv-vNAyEH0fhMGpF8AKIH-MgD10
CONTACT: Magnifyvoices@gmail.com
WHAT: Winter Adaptive Sports and Recreation Schedule
SCHEDULE:
• EVENT: Indoor Pickleball — Exeter
ABOUT: Northeast Passage staff and volunteers will teach participants the rules and strategies of the game, as well as provide all equipment- paddles, balls, grip modifications, sport wheelchairs, etc.
WHEN: Tuesdays, March 7, 14, 21, 28 from 10-11:30 a.m.
• EVENT: Ice Fishing — Madbury and Deerfield
ABOUT: All skill levels are welcome. Join us for ice fishing. All-terrain equipment available for on-ice access. They have a propane auger, a number of basic traps with live bait, and in-line and typical jiggs.
WHEN: Fridays, March 3 at Pleasant Lake, Deerfield, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• EVENT: Court Sports — Durham
ABOUT: Join for a night of Court Sports. Court wheelchairs, people to fill teams, and all equipment needed for specific games will be provided.
WHEN: Wednesdays, March 1, March 8, March 22, March 29, April 12 from 5-7 p.m.
LINK: To learn more and to register: https://www.nepassage.org/calendar or contact Northeast Passage at 603-862-0070 or northeast.passage@unh.edu
WHAT: Rekindling Curiosity, a camp grant program created in partnership with the NH Department of Education, various NH camps, and various NH school-age programs.
ABOUT: The NH Department of Education has partnered with various NH camps and school-age programs to create an opportunity for children to move beyond COVID-19 and be a kid again. Eligible students will have up to $750 of their youth recreation camp fees covered by the NH Department of Education at participating camps and programs. Covers fees for programs occurring between June 1 and Aug. 31.
LINK: For more information and how to apply: https://rekindlingcuriosityeducation.nh.gov/
NOTE: Space is Limited.
CONTACT: Rekindling@doe.nh.gov
WHAT: The Business of Being Blind, hosted by Future in Sight
ABOUT: Meet David Richman, who retired in May 2022, having served for 34 years as professor of Theatre and Humanities at the University of New Hampshire. His journey with vision loss over the years and his many successes have brought him to this opportunity to share with us.
WHEN: Thursday, March 9, 7-8:30 p.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
LINK: To learn more: https://futureinsight.org/event/the-business-of-being-blind-adults-youth-3/
NOTE: ZOOM information will be sent with registration confirmation.
CONTACT: shurd@futureinsight.org
WHAT: March 2023 Camp Resilience Retreats, facilitated by Patriot Resilient Leader Institute
ABOUT: These retreats are designed to help veterans recover and maintain their physical, psychological, and emotional health. These free 3–4-day retreats combine peer-to-peer counseling, life skills workshops and outdoor experiential learning.
NOTES: Priority is given to applicants with service-related disabilities. A $75 refundable deposition is required no late than 7 days prior to the retreat to hold your spot. It will be fully refunded after completion of the retreat.
ACTIVITES AND WORKSHOPS:
• Resiliency and Wellness Retreat 2023
Snowshoeing, yoga, skiing, relaxing out by the fire pit, Red Cross Resiliency, facilitated “Rap” sessions, and more.
• Women Veterans Retreat 2023
Hiking, indoor rock climbing, yoga, functional fitness, water aerobics, skiing, wellness and self-care, mindful eating and healthy cooking, group discussions, and more.
SCHEDULE:
• Resiliency and Wellness Retreat 2023
March 8-10
Gilmanton
• Women Veterans Retreat 2023
March 20-23
Gilford
LINKS: For registration and information on applicant eligibility: https://www.camp-resilience.org/apply.html
For Information on the Resiliency and Wellness Retreat: https://www.camp-resilience.org/uploads/1/1/5/2/115232275/resiliency___wellness_retreat_march_2023_flyer_final.pdf
For information on the Women Veterans Retreat: https://www.camp-resilience.org/uploads/1/1/5/2/115232275/womens_veteran_retreat_3_20-3_23_2023_final.pdf
CONTACT: 978-219-4003 or info@camp-resilience.org