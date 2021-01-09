WHAT: “It’s your Move:” Basic 1.0 Advocacy Training 2021, hosted by NAMI NH, NH-DHHS: Bureau of Mental Health, and the NH Endowment for Mental Health

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m.-noon

COST: Free

REGISTER: Register here: https://bit.ly/34qBMqW

WHAT: “Advancing the Full Participation of Persons with Disabilities in All Areas of Society,” hosted by the Great Lakes ADA Center

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2-3:30 p.m.

COST: Free

REGISTER: Register here: https://bit.ly/3ayVBjn

WHAT: Zoom Virtual Brain Matters Training: “The Neuropsychology of Opioid Use in Individuals with Traumatic Brain Injury,” hosted by the Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire.

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 9-10 a.m.

COST: $30

REGISTER: Register here: https://bit.ly/2WqaFYs

NOTE: Attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance for 1.0 Contact Hours upon completion

To submit an event for consideration in the calendar, contact Jennifer Beaulieu at Jennifer.Beaulieu@gcd.nh.gov or 271-2773. For more information about the Governor’s Commission on Disability, located at 54 Regional Drive, Suite 5, Concord, NH go to www.nh.gov/disability.