WHAT: New Hampshire opened up the COVID-19 vaccination for everyone ages 12 and up (Individuals who are 12 to 17 years old can receive the Pfizer vaccine). Information is available at https://www.vaccines.nh.gov/ or by calling 2-1-1, Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: Virtual NHTA & SCC Annual Meeting
WHEN: Thursday, June 10, 10 a.m.-noon
ABOUT: NH Transit Association and the State Coordinating Council for Community Transportation will hold their annual combined meeting with this year’s theme, Back to the Future: Resilience & Transformation. Speakers include Congressman Chris Pappas and guests from NHDOT, FTA Region 1, and NHDDS.
COST: Free
NOTE: For more information and to register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NHTA-SCCmtg
CONTACT: Steve Workman, steve@transportnh.org
WHAT: 2021 Virtual NAMI-NH Annual Meeting
WHEN: Thursday, June 17, 5:30 p.m.
COST: Free
LINK: For more information about how to register: www.tinyurl.com/NAMINHAnnualMeeting2021.
NOTE: ZOOM link will be sent out to registrants by 5 p.m. on June 16
To submit an event for consideration in the calendar, contact Jennifer Beaulieu at Jennifer.I.Beaulieu@gcd.nh.gov or 271-2773.