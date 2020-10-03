Each month, the Governor’s Commission on Disability compiles a list of events that may be of interest to people who have a disability and their loved ones.
WHAT: “In Our Own Voice Speaker Virtual Event,” hosted by NAMI New Hampshire and Plymouth State University.
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7-8 p.m.
COST: Free
REGISTER: https://bit.ly/32UmGJU.
WHAT: “UNH – 4U Bridges: An Online Training Series Toward College and Career,” hosted by UNH-Institute on Disability.
WHEN: First week of October through December. Dates and course descriptions found at: https://iod.unh.edu/unh-4u-bridges
COST: Free
WHAT: “Service and Emotional Assistance Animals,” a webinar hosted by the Great Lakes ADA Center and the Great Plains ADA Center.
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2:30- 4 p.m.
COST: Free
REGISTER: https://bit.ly/35ZEsgO. Register by Monday, Oct. 26
WHAT: “Reasonable Accommodations,” a webinar hosted by the Great Lakes ADA Center and the Great Plains ADA Center.
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.
COST: Free
REGISTER: https://bit.ly/3kCcrQi . Register by Wednesday, Oct. 28