artists-whitehouse

President Joe Biden presents Bruce Springsteen with a National Medal of Arts medal during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House on Tuesday.

 Sarah Silbiger/washington post

WASHINGTON — President Biden used a White House ceremony honoring artists and academics to drop his latest indication that he will seek reelection next year, describing honoree Colson Whitehead as “the only novelist to win the Pulitzer Prize for back-to-back works,” before adding, “I’m kind of looking for back to back myself.”

Biden has not formally announced his reelection bid for 2024, but has indicated he will seek a second term. At the event on Tuesday, Biden said the country has benefited from the hard work of the honorees. “We’re a nation, a great nation in large part because of the power of the arts and humanities that’s stamped into the DNA of America,” he said.