dog

The Bidens’ dog, Commander, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 21.

 Washington Post/Elizabeth Frantz

Commander, the Bidens’ German shepherd, has bitten or run at several Secret Service agents, raising concerns among those guarding the Biden family about the dog’s behavior and aggressiveness, according to newly released emails and documents.

Since coming to the White House as a 3-month-old puppy around the same time as the Bidens’ older German shepherd, Major, was given to another home after several of his own biting incidents, Commander has bitten at least seven people. At other times he has run toward them or barked aggressively.