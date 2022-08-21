California Great America

Gold Striker, a wooden roller coaster at Great America in Santa Clara, Calif., shown in 2013.

 Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/TNS

SAN JOSE, California — Roller coaster fans will have more chances to visit California’s Great America in 2023.

The Santa Clara theme park, which traditionally hasn’t opened until the spring each year, has announced plans to welcome visitors on weekends all year round beginning in January.