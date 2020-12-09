CONCORD — The Pierce Brigade, the membership organization dedicated to preserving the home and legacy of President Franklin Pierce, has adopted Old North Cemetery on North State Street as part of Wreaths Across America. Wreaths will be laid on the graves of 200 veterans in the historic cemetery.
On Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m., the public is invited to join representatives from each of the seven military service branches as they place a commemorative wreath at the entrance to the cemetery. The wreath will remain in place until spring. A color guard made up of members of the 6th New Hampshire Volunteer Historical Association will attend the ceremony. The event is rain or shine, and attendees are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Old North Cemetery is the final resting place of those who served in such conflicts as the American Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War and the Spanish American War. Old North Cemetery is also where Franklin Pierce, the 14th president of the United States and a brigadier general in the Mexican War, is buried.
Wreaths Across America was founded in 2007 as a way to expand the annual wreath laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery and support groups across the country wishing to pay tribute to the veterans who served their state and our nation. The Concord ceremony is being held the same day that wreaths will be laid in Arlington National Cemetery.
Volunteers wishing to assist in the placement of wreaths on veterans’ graves are invited to join the Pierce Brigade on Friday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at Old North Cemetery, 141 North State St.