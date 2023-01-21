CBNH Front Cover.jpg

Of the roughly 60 remaining historical covered bridges in New Hampshire, 46 are over a century old, and all are steeped in rich history with stories to tell. In her debut book, “Covered Bridges of New Hampshire,” Kim Varney Chandler has made it her personal mission to share those stories.

Chandler said she never imagined one day writing a book. “I sometimes look back and think, how did I write a book?” she said. “It still feels surreal.”