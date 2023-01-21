Of the roughly 60 remaining historical covered bridges in New Hampshire, 46 are over a century old, and all are steeped in rich history with stories to tell. In her debut book, “Covered Bridges of New Hampshire,” Kim Varney Chandler has made it her personal mission to share those stories.
Chandler said she never imagined one day writing a book. “I sometimes look back and think, how did I write a book?” she said. “It still feels surreal.”
Chandler said her newfound interest in covered bridges began in 2012, when she and her husband, Marshell Chandler, moved to Hancock, a town with a covered bridge of its own. Seeing the Hancock-Greenfield Bridge for the first time sparked an interest in wanting to learn more about the history of other covered bridges in the state.
“I started looking online, and there was a list,” she said. As a hobbyist photographer, Chandler said she made it a personal goal to photograph every covered bridge on that list. But working full-time as a high school counselor didn’t afford her much free time, and so for many years the project remained on hold.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Chandler and her husband, accompanied by their Chocolate Lab, Pemi, started spending a lot more time outdoors, including touring all the covered bridges. Her passion for them shines through hearing her share her experiences of walking through the bridges to study them up close, describing them as “intricate structures” with “sun dappled patterns and smells of old wood, the history you can feel just walking across one.”
Even photographing them proved to be a labor of love, which involved climbing down embankments “full of pucker brush and poison ivy” and “wading in rivers and streams to get a different point of view.”
With a natural love for learning, Chandler also started researching each covered bridge she visited, a journey that she said took her all over the state visiting historical societies in each town, libraries, and town and state offices, where she pored over historical photographs and records seeking any tidbit of information she could find.
During one particular visit to the Historical Society of Cheshire County, director Alan Rumrill “gave me all the archival material on covered bridges, and when I was done, he said, ‘What are you going to do with all this?’” Chandler said her plan was to create a website, another hobby of hers, chronicling all the information she had gathered. “He said, ‘Why don’t you write a book?’” After giving it some serious thought, she decided that she would.
Chandler said the “real beauty” about the book is the number of people who were involved in making it happen. “Almost 200 people helped me through this project,” she said. “It was a team effort. I was just pulling together the information that was being shared with me.”
Throughout her journey researching covered bridges, Chandler got to know quite well many in the “covered bridge community,” including internationally recognized Master Covered Bridgewright Arnold Graton, who just so happens to live in Holderness. “I’ve interviewed him multiple times,” Chandler said.
Along the way, she has also met and interviewed several other bridgewrights, timber framers, and bridge engineers, all of whom were “very generous” with sharing historical documents, engineering records, and their firsthand knowledge, Chandler said.
Asked about some of the most interesting facts she has learned in studying covered bridges, Chandler said what is important to realize is that many covered bridges are still around today, “because the people in those communities want them there,” because they have fought tirelessly to keep them there.
People like Arnold Graton and his late father, Milton Graton, have devoted their entire lives to restoring covered bridges or, in some cases, rebuilding them altogether. The small town of Swanzey, for example, has four covered bridges, one of which was reduced to ashes by an arsonist in 1993. Newport’s Corbin Bridge, built in 1862, was also destroyed by an intentionally set fire that same year.
In both cases, the community rallied around rebuilding replicas of them, watching them rise like a phoenix from the ashes, when it would have been less costly to construct a concrete steel bridge, Chandler said. “It took them a long time to raise the money,” she said of their efforts.
“If you go into these smaller communities and talk to people about their covered bridge, they’re very proud,” Chandler said. “It’s a central part of their community.”
Since its publication in November 2022, “Covered Bridges of New Hampshire” has been endorsed by the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges (NSPCB). “Books like this help our preservation efforts by informing people about the covered bridges in their community and their significance in the community’s history,” said NSPCB President Bill Caswell.
Covered bridges represent a simpler time, before the majority of them vanished in the dust of modern times. “Although they are now remnants of our past, at the time of their construction, they were integral to expanding roadway networks for moving people and goods between communities,” Caswell added.
Even after writing the book, Chandler does not claim to be an expert on New Hampshire covered bridges. “I partnered with the people who are.”
“I felt like they had so much more to add than what I could put in the book,” Chandler said of all the interviews she did. That led her in October 2022 to create a companion podcast about New Hampshire’s covered bridges.
“Many people have said, ‘I didn’t realize there was so much history behind these covered bridges. I didn’t realize there was such a story.” That’s the real takeaway here, she said, that each one of these covered bridges have stories behind them, stories about the people who have built them, stories about the families whose namesake the bridges share, stories about those who continue to this day who work hard to preserve them.
There is something about a covered bridge that is quintessential New England.
“They are part of our historical fabric,” Chandler said. “They are part of our New Hampshire fabric.”
More information on the book, the podcast, Chandler’s upcoming events, and an interactive covered bridge map can be found at www.coveredbridgesNH.com.