Is there anyone who doesn’t get choked up seeing video of a soldier reunited with family — their surprised children rushing into daddy’s or mommy’s arms? Often this tear-jerking video includes the family dog. One video I particularly remember was a soldier returning to her home. When her dog saw her, his excitement and joyous exuberance was boundless. The soldier was knocked down and rolled around on the ground with her beloved dog, both laughing and weeping with joy.
There are many stories of a dog’s faithfulness and dedication to his or her owner. Anyone who has experienced the devotion of a dog recognizes the emotional bond we share. One of the more famous stories is that of Greyfriars Bobby.
In Edinburgh, Scotland, there’s a statue of a dog — a Skye terrier named Greyfriars Bobby. As the story goes, in 1858 Bobby’s owner, John Gray, died of pneumonia and was buried in Greyfriar Kirkyard (churchyard), in the old town of Edinburgh. After the funeral, and for the next 14 years, Bobby stayed by John Gray’s gravesite.
The churchyard gardener had tried evicting Bobby, but ultimately recognized Bobby’s determination and provided a shelter for him, placing sacks under two table stones beside John Gray’s grave.
As word of Bobby’s devotion spread throughout Edinburgh, people would gather at the entrance of the Kirkyard waiting for the one o’clock gun, fired from nearby Edinburgh Castle, that would signal the appearance of Bobby leaving the grave for his midday meal. Each day, William Dow, a local joiner and cabinet maker, took Bobby to the same coffee house that he had frequented with his now dead master, where Bobby was given a meal.
When he died, Bobby was buried near John Gray’s grave. Bobby’s headstone reads “Greyfriars Bobby— died 14th January 1872 — aged 16 years — Let his loyalty and devotion be a lesson to us all.”
Such was Bobby’s devotion that a statue and drinking fountain for dogs was built in Edinburgh by the head of the local RSPCA.
I recently thought of Bobby when seeing the story of the dog in Turkey who followed the ambulance carrying her owner to the hospital on Jan. 14. Boncuk, a small white mixed-breed, returned to the hospital every day for five days, waiting outside the hospital. Her owner’s daughter brought her home every evening, but Boncuk returned to the hospital. She never tried to go inside, but patiently waited for five days.
When her owner was released, wheeled out of the hospital in a wheelchair, Boncuk was wild with joy, jumping and spinning around her owner.
What dogs think and what dogs do is often a mystery. Did Bobby know that John Gray was in the grave? Did Boncuk know that her owner was in the hospital? Dogs are amazing creatures — and what we don’t know about them is both exciting and marvelous to think about. What is beyond question is that we share a bond that may be mysterious, but cannot be denied.