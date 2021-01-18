Every year, thousands of folks join in the Hypothermic Half Marathon, a frigid, multi-city run in Canada. Although it's virtual this year, in 2016, more than 500 folks in Winnipeg endured -52 degree temperatures (with wind chill figured in) for the fun (?) and glory of doing it.
Fortunately, according to a study by researchers from Laurentian University (located in Sudbury, Ontario, natch!), you don't have to endure such extreme exposure to reap the benefits of cold-weather exercise. They took moderately fit, overweight participants, ages 18 to 30, and had one group do two sessions of high-intensity exercise in 32-degree temperatures. Another group did the same in 70-degree temperatures. The cool group burned 358% more fat (measured by lipid oxygenation) than those working out in a basically neutral room temperature.
So if winter weather is making you reluctant to get your exercise outside, think again (as long as your doc says it is OK for your heart). Bundle up and head outdoors. If you do intervals of intense activity, you may burn as much fat in 30 minutes as you would in 90-plus minutes on a mild April afternoon! Plus, getting out of the house, immersed in nature at a local park, interacting with the world even at a distance (and with a mask) is not just good for you physically, it will boost your mood and help you sleep better. And after that, you can finish getting your 10,000 steps or equivalent on an indoor stationary bike or treadmill.
